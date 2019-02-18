Vietnam posts US$816m January trade surplus: customs

[HANOI] Vietnam's trade surplus stood at US$816 million in January compared with the government's previous estimate of an US$800 million deficit for the month, customs data showed on Monday.

Exports in January rose 12.4 per cent from the previous month to US$22.1 billion, while imports rose 4 per cent to US$21.3 billion, the customs department said.

Smartphones, garments and electronic home appliances were among the largest export earners in January. Key imports were electronics, machinery and fabrics, the department said.

REUTERS