You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Vietnam to announce 25.4% upward GDP revision this month

Mon, Nov 04, 2019 - 1:04 PM

file77acrdp2vaaxr4vo8da.jpg
Vietnam will officially announce the revision of the size of its gross domestic product (GDP) for the 2011-2017 period later this month, the head of the General Statistics Office said on Monday.
PHOTO: AFP

[HANOI] Vietnam will officially announce the revision of the size of its gross domestic product (GDP) for the 2011-2017 period later this month, the head of the General Statistics Office said on Monday.

The GSO said in August it would revise up the size of the GDP by 25.4 per cent for the period to meet international norms and better reflect the real size and structure of the economy.

"We have submitted the revision results to the Prime Minister and it will be made public later in November," Nguyen Bich Lam, director of the General Statistics Office (GSO) told Reuters.

"The upward revision for the 2011-2017 period is still 25.4 per cent," Mr Lam said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Lam said the announcement will be made later than previously scheduled "because we need more time to calculate the impacts of the revision on macroeconomic indicators".

SEE ALSO

Second man charged over UK truck deaths, victims now thought to be Vietnamese

In its statement in August, the GSO said recent strong private sector growth had not been fully reflected in its statistical data, and that experts at the International Monetary Fund and the United Nations were helping the with the revision.

Vietnam has been targeting annual GDP growth of 6.5-7 per cent for the 2016-2020 period, and last year it grew by 7.08 per cent, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which had put GDP at more than US$240 billion in 2018.

Last month, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said Vietnam's GDP growth is expected to exceed 6.8 per cent this year, backed by robust exports and foreign investment.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

New Zealand PM announces upgrade of free trade deal with China

Hong Kong braces for protests as two critical after weekend clashes

Moon, Abe back dialogue to resolve S Korea-Japan dispute

Asean summit: Talks on Asian trade deal 'conclusive', Thai minister says

Worker dies in crane collapse at Novena construction site of new TTSH rehab hub

New grant for Singapore workplaces to promote active mobility

BREAKING

Nov 4, 2019 03:47 PM
Stocks

Global equities buck October effect; STI posts 4% gain: SGX

EQUITY benchmarks across most countries bucked the "October effect" last month, with the Straits Times Index (STI)...

Nov 4, 2019 03:31 PM
Companies & Markets

SPH launches new perpetual

SINGAPORE Press Holdings (SPH) has launched a perpetual issue on Monday, its second such deal this year.

Nov 4, 2019 03:21 PM
Banking & Finance

HKMA says financial system strong; Exchange Fund Q3 investment income drops

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's banking system is in strong shape and dollar peg does not need to change, the Hong Kong...

Nov 4, 2019 03:01 PM
Banking & Finance

Saudis save up for Aramco share sale many see as one-way bet

[RIYADH] It's the day so many ordinary Saudis have eagerly awaited.

Nov 4, 2019 03:00 PM
Transport

Indian airline IndiGo says systems down, likely to hit operations

[BENGALURU] India's largest airline IndiGo said its systems were down across the network since Monday morning, and...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly