You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Virus-hit China postpones parliament for first time in decades

Tue, Feb 25, 2020 - 12:21 AM

doc79fiyo083tjt1kjpdp4_doc79f8u9yj1ty7tc62n15.jpg
File photo taken on March 8, 2019 shows a general view of the second plenary session of the National People's Congress. This year the government has decided to postpone the event following the coronavirus outbreak.
PHOTO: AFP

[BEIJING] China decided Monday to postpone its annual parliament session for the first time since the Cultural Revolution, as the country battles the coronavirus outbreak.

Top Communist Party leaders including President Xi Jinping attend each year's gathering of the National People's Congress, which rubber-stamps bills, budgets and personnel moves already decided by the party.

But much of China has ground to a halt in the battle against an outbreak that has infected nearly 80,000 people and claimed more than 2,500 lives.

The NPC's Standing Committee met Monday and decided it was "appropriate to postpone" the parliament, which was due to start on March 5, according to state broadcaster CCTV. It will decide later on a new date.

Many top officials who would normally attend the meeting are consumed with tackling the virus in their home regions.

SEE ALSO

Virus-hit China set to postpone Parliament for first time in decades

And Beijing has imposed quarantine measures on those arriving from other parts of China, a practical challenge for a gathering of nearly 3,000 delegates.

Holding the event would have meant bad optics with China's leaders arriving in face masks for a meeting that is highly stage-managed to present the image of a Communist Party in perfect control of the country.

Ling Li, a lecturer on Chinese politics at the University of Vienna, said in advance of the announcement that maintaining the NPC conference next month would be "unreasonable."

"(It would) signal a desperate effort of the authorities to keep up the appearance of political normality, which is not there," she said.

The gathering is used to portray the government as answerable to the people's representatives, but its deliberations are pre-determined well in advance and the whole event is tightly choreographed by the Communist Party.

Nevertheless, it generates global interest as a glimpse into China's political and economic policy priorities for the coming year.

Despite its highly choreographed nature, the NPC meeting can still herald important changes.

The 2018 session approved the removal of presidential term limits - handing Mr Xi a potentially lifelong tenure.

With Mao Zedong as the meeting's chair, the NPC first convened in September 1954 in Beijing, where delegates passed the new constitution of the People's Republic of China, five years after its founding.

The legislature met almost every year after that for the next decade, but paused during the decade of political turmoil ushered in by Mao's Cultural Revolution.

It re-convened in 1978, two years after Mao's death.

Since 1985, it has been held each March - and on March 5 specifically for the last two decades.

But everyday life has been paralysed by the virus and unprecedented measures to contain it, including the lockdown of tens of millions of people at the epicentre in central Hubei province.

Zang Tiewei, a spokesman for the legislative affairs commission of the NPC Standing Committee, told state-controlled news agency Xinhua last week that delaying the yearly political event was "necessary" to ensure "attention is focused on the prevention and control of the epidemic."

Dorothy Solinger, an expert on Chinese politics at the University of California at Irvine, said to postpone would be a "smart move".

She said the government's message is: "We are putting all our effort into combatting the virus. We don't have the time to hold these meetings now."

The virus also deeply impacts some of the session's most hallowed rituals, she said.

"How could they present the mandatory NPC upbeat accounts of the progress and positive prognosis of the economy and other achievements in the midst of such uncertainty as they're facing now?"

AFP

Government & Economy

Car drives into German carnival parade, several injured

Assange would be suicide risk if extradited to US, his lawyer says

India's nationalist leader holds huge rally for Trump's visit

Mahathir's resignation accepted but will stay on as interim PM

Coronavirus: 1 new case in S'pore; 2 others discharged

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 25, 2020 12:05 AM
Life & Culture

Super-high heels free women, says shoe king Louboutin

[PARIS] Super-high heels can free women, says legendary French shoe designer Christian Louboutin, who insists that...

Feb 24, 2020 11:45 PM
Government & Economy

Car drives into German carnival parade, several injured

[BERLIN] Ten people were injured on Monday after a car ploughed into a carnival parade in the western German town of...

Feb 24, 2020 11:42 PM
Companies & Markets

SIA suspends flights across network, cites weak demand due to Covid-19

SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) said in a Facebook post on Monday evening that it will be suspending numerous flights in...

Feb 24, 2020 11:31 PM
Companies & Markets

UMS Holdings posts 4% dip in Q4 net profit of S$9.2m

MAINBOARD-LISTED precision engineering firm UMS Holdings on Monday posted a 4 per cent dip in net profit for the...

Feb 24, 2020 11:26 PM
Government & Economy

Assange would be suicide risk if extradited to US, his lawyer says

[LONDON] Julian Assange should not be extradited to the United States as he would not get a fair trial and would be...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly