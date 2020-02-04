You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Virus outbreak may impact level of world trade in 2020

Coronavirus cited as key risk that could alter brightening outlook, as businesses prepare for supply-chain disruptions
Tue, Feb 04, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Frankfurt

THE slow improvement in global manufacturing could be about to take a pause - or worse - as firms brace for supply-chain disruptions and a blow to demand from the spread of the coronavirus.

Factories across China are shut as authorities try to control the spread of the disease, while the nation's trade partners have cut back imports from the world's second-biggest economy in response to the outbreak.

China is the world's largest exporter of intermediate goods used by other companies in their products, which means that disruption there has ripple effects across the globe.

"This isn't necessarily a temporary slowdown," said Timme Spakman, a trade economist at ING in Amsterdam.

SEE ALSO

Singapore electronics mood brightens in Jan, but supply chain break looms

"The coronavirus could potentially impact the annual level of world trade in 2020, as it's not certain that factories and logistics will be able to catch up and fully compensate for earlier delays, given the limited capacity."

That's putting a dent in hopes for a better 2020 after global trade fell in 2019 for the first time in a decade.

The signing of a trade deal between the United States and China had lifted sentiment, though that has proved short-lived.

Amid a selloff in stocks on Monday, the People's Bank of China stepped in with short-term funding to banks and cutting the interest rate it charges for the money. It added a net 150 billion yuan (S$29.27 billion) of funds on Monday using 7-day and 14-day reverse repurchase agreements. The rate for both was cut by 10 basis points, driving down the cost of the money to "ensure ample liquidity".

IHS Markit's latest factory Purchasing Managers' Indexes (PMI) from around the world showed the situation was fragile even before the latest threat. While European activity is picking up, manufacturing still shrank in January in Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands.

According to Chris Williamson at IHS Markit, the coronavirus is among the "key risks which could alter the brightening outlook".

Others include the threat of US tariffs, trade-war escalation and Brexit.

European companies operating in Wuhan - the suspected epicentre of the outbreak - and across China have already started to flag hits to profit from extended plant closures. Wuhan is the fourth-largest city for auto production in the country, and both Peugeot and Renault have operations there.

In Asia, the PMI measure for South Korea - often viewed as a key barometer of global demand - fell to 49.8 from 50.1 in December, below the key 50 level separating expansion from contraction.

The PMI for China showed growth, though the pace softened slightly. The manufacturing index fell to 51.1 from 51.5.

Separate figures showed industrial profits in China fell more than 6 per cent year-on-year in December. Citigroup said the "macro backdrop is turning more unfriendly", and industrial earnings "may become worse before they become better".

It expects Chinese economic growth to slow sharply this quarter, and cut its 2020 estimate to 5.5 per cent from 5.8 per cent. BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Minister paints 3 scenarios Singapore must prepare for

Singapore electronics mood brightens in Jan, but supply chain break looms

China regulator 'urges fund managers not to offload shares'

Modi opening bond market wider to foreigners to woo index funds

US class actions pile up against Australia's Westpac amid money-laundering scandal

Johnson and Barnier clash over who sets rules for Brexit trade

BREAKING

Feb 4, 2020 12:20 AM
Government & Economy

China seeks US flexibility on some promises in the Phase 1 trade deal

[BEIJING] Chinese officials are hoping that the United States will agree to flexibility on some promises in the...

Feb 4, 2020 12:12 AM
Garage

Temasek's Accuron Technologies takes stake in UK additive manufacturing startup

TEMASEK-OWNED Accuron Technologies on Tuesday said it has invested in a UK-based additive manufacturing startup,...

Feb 4, 2020 12:02 AM
Government & Economy

US manufacturing activity rebounds in January

[WASHINGTON] US factory activity unexpectedly rebounded in January after contracting for five straight months amid a...

Feb 3, 2020 11:50 PM
Real Estate

US construction spending posts first drop since June

[WASHINGTON] US construction spending unexpectedly fell in December, posting its first drop since June, as...

Feb 3, 2020 11:30 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong plunged into recession in 2019

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong confirmed Monday it plunged into recession in 2019, suffering its first annual contraction in...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly