Warren says not ready to make endorsement in Democratic race

Fri, Mar 06, 2020 - 6:55 AM

nz_Warren _060335.jpg
Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren said on Thursday after dropping out of the Democratic presidential race that she was not ready to endorse either of the remaining candidates - Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders.
PHOTO: AFP

"Not today," Ms Warren told reporters outside her home in Cambridge, Massachusetts, when asked if she was ready to endorse fellow progressive Sanders or the moderate Biden.

"We don't have to decide that this minute," she said. "I want to take a little time to think a little more."

Ms Warren dropped out of the race after failing to win a single state on Super Tuesday, including her own.

AFP

