Washington announces US$2.4b sale of 100 Harpoon coastal defence systems to Taiwan

Tue, Oct 27, 2020 - 7:06 AM

The United States on Monday announced it had approved a US$2.4 billion sale of 100 Harpoon coastal defence systems to Taiwan, a move sure to anger Beijing following Washington's US$1 billion missile deal last week with the self-ruled island.
[WASHINGTON] The United States on Monday announced it had approved a US$2.4 billion sale of 100 Harpoon coastal defence systems to Taiwan, a move sure to anger Beijing following Washington's US$1 billion missile deal last week with the self-ruled island.

The proposed sale of the Harpoon systems "will help improve the security of the recipient and assist in maintaining political stability, military balance, economic and progress in the region," the State Department said in a statement.

