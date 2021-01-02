You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Washington has been lucrative for some on Biden's team

Sat, Jan 02, 2021 - 10:59 AM

nz_yellen_020169.jpg
President-elect Joe Biden's choice for Treasury secretary, Janet Yellen, collected more than US$7 million in speaking fees over the past two years from major corporations and Wall Street banks that have a keen interest in the financial policies she will oversee after her expected confirmation to lead the Treasury Department.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] President-elect Joe Biden's choice for Treasury secretary, Janet Yellen, collected more than US$7 million in speaking fees over the past two years from major corporations and Wall Street banks that have a keen interest in the financial policies she will oversee after her expected confirmation to lead the Treasury Department.

Ms Yellen's paid speaking appearances - which included US$992,000 from investment bank Citi for nine appearances - were among the lucrative payments from a range of Wall Street, Big Tech and corporate interests to three prominent prospective members of the incoming Biden administration.

The payments, revealed in disclosure statements covering the previous two years and released on New Year's Eve, have caused consternation among progressive activists concerned about the influence of special interests around Mr Biden, who they see as part of a Democratic establishment that has not sufficiently embraced liberal priorities.

Mr Biden's choice for secretary of state, Antony Blinken, was paid nearly US$1.2 million by a consulting firm he helped found, WestExec Advisors, where he advised a range of corporations including Facebook, Boeing, private equity giant Blackstone and asset management company Lazard.

Mr Biden's choice for director of national intelligence, Avril Haines, was paid US$180,000 to consult for data-mining company Palantir, which has raised liberal hackles for providing data and surveillance services to law enforcement, including the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Along with their disclosure statements, Ms Yellen, Mr Blinken and Ms Haines each filed ethics agreements pledging to avoid involvement in specific matters that could affect any holding they still own, or with which they had worked in the past year, unless they receive a written waiver from ethics officials.

The three may have to extend the conflict of interest window beyond a year if Mr Biden enacts an expected ethics policy barring officials in his administration from participating for two years in policies that could affect their former business interests.

David Segal, the executive director of the progressive group Demand Progress, said that he still had concerns even though the officials had pledged to abide by conflict of interest rules.

"There are almost too many corporate clients to count who have relationships to the respective ambits these designees would steward if confirmed," he said, adding that "this is an unfortunate circumstance", particularly as Mr Biden strives to strike a difference between his administration and President Donald Trump's.

NYTIMES

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

'Cheap trick': China rebuffs latest Taiwan offer of talks

UK government tells London's primary schools to stay closed

Australia's NSW makes masks mandatory as virus cluster expands

AstraZeneca expects to supply two million doses of Covid-19 vaccine every week in the UK

Rebuking Trump, Republican-led Senate overrides defence bill veto

Alarm in France after 2,500 mass for illegal rave

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 2, 2021 10:35 AM
Government & Economy

'Cheap trick': China rebuffs latest Taiwan offer of talks

[BEIJING] China has rebuffed the latest offer of talks from Taiwan, saying the government was engaging in a "cheap...

Jan 2, 2021 09:44 AM
Government & Economy

UK government tells London's primary schools to stay closed

[MIAMI] The UK government ordered all primary schools in London to remain closed for the start of the new term next...

Jan 2, 2021 09:19 AM
Transport

Aviation deaths rise worldwide in 2020 even as fatal incidents, flights fall

[WASHINGTON] The number of people killed in large commercial airplane crashes rose in 2020 to 299 worldwide, even as...

Jan 2, 2021 09:06 AM
Government & Economy

Australia's NSW makes masks mandatory as virus cluster expands

[SYDNEY] Australia's most populous state of New South Wales on Saturday made masks compulsory and imposed new...

Jan 2, 2021 08:27 AM
Government & Economy

AstraZeneca expects to supply two million doses of Covid-19 vaccine every week in the UK

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Impress.ai uses artificial intelligence to automate recruitment process

HSR termination could slow increase in Jurong property prices, but longer-term prospects intact: experts

Investors left in the lurch as investment platform CoAssets runs into trouble

KL-Singapore High Speed Rail terminated, after countries fail to reach agreement

Businessman Mark Wee owns 51.4% of Blumont shares after close of offer

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for