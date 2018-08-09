You are here
PRIME MINISTER'S NATIONAL DAY MESSAGE
We can reimagine Singapore with bold and creative planning: PM Lee
Strong economy and sound finances needed to carry out and realise this vision in next 50 years
Singapore
SINGAPORE needs a strong economy and sound government finances to help build the country for the next 50 years, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in his National Day Message.
"We are not done building Singapore yet," he said. "By planning boldly and creatively, we can
