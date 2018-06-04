You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Weak demand for aircraft hurts US factory orders

Mon, Jun 04, 2018 - 10:47 PM

file6uax7e1lfvrwxmii3z.jpg
US manufacturers complained about rising prices for raw materials, especially for steel.

[WASHINGTON] New orders for US-made goods fell more than expected in April, weighed down by declines in demand for transportation equipment and machinery, but the underlying trend continued to suggest strong momentum in the manufacturing sector.

Factory goods orders decreased 0.8 per cent, the Commerce Department said on Monday. Data for March was revised up to show orders rising 1.7 per cent instead of the previously reported 1.6 per cent increase.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast factory orders falling 0.5 per cent in April. Orders advanced 8.3 per cent on a year-on-year basis in April.

The monthly decline in factory orders is likely to be temporary amid reports of strong manufacturing conditions in May. A survey by the Institute for Supply Management last week showed sentiment among manufacturers perking up in May amid a surge in new orders.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Manufacturers, however, complained about rising prices for raw materials, especially for steel. The Trump administration in March announced tariffs for steel and aluminum imports to protect domestic industries from what it says is unfair competition from foreign producers.

Prices are likely to rise even higher following Washington's decision last week to extend the duties to steel and aluminum imports from Canada, Mexico and the European Union. Some manufacturers also said they could not find skilled workers.

The Federal Reserve's latest "Beige Book" report of anecdotal information on business activity collected from contacts described manufacturing as having "shifted into higher gear" in late April and early May. But the US central bank also said "contacts continued to report difficulty filling positions across skill levels."

Manufacturing, which accounts for about 12 per cent of US economic activity, is being supported by strong domestic and global demand.

US stock indexes were higher in early trading on Monday while prices of US Treasuries were weaker. The dollar fell against a basket of currencies.

Orders for transportation equipment fell 6.0 per cent, pulled down by a 28.9 per cent plunge in the volatile orders for civilian aircraft. Transportation orders increased 6.9 per cent in March. Orders for motor vehicles rose 1.0 per cent in April.

Orders for machinery dropped 0.7 per cent after tumbling 3.1 percent in March. That reflected a decline of 11.6 per cent in orders for mining, oil field and gas field machinery. Orders for industrial machinery fell 10.0 per cent.

But orders for electrical equipment, appliances and components increased 1.8 per cent. There were also increases in orders for fabricated metal products and primary metals.

Unfilled orders at manufacturers rose 0.5 per cent in April. They have increased in five of the last six months. Manufacturing inventories increased a moderate 0.3 per cent, which also bodes well for factory production.

The Commerce Department also confirmed that April orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, which are seen as a measure of business spending plans, increased 1.0 per cent as reported last month. Orders for these so-called core capital goods fell 1.0 per cent in February.

Shipments of core capital goods, which are used to calculate business equipment spending in the gross domestic product report, rose 0.9 per cent in April instead of the 0.8 per cent gain reported last month.

Core capital goods shipments fell 0.7 per cent in March and were up 8.4 per cent year-on-year in April. Business spending on equipment is slowing after double-digit growth in the second half of 2017.

The moderation is occurring despite the Trump administration's US$1.5 trillion tax cut package, which came into effect in January. The government slashed the corporate tax rate to 21 per cent from 35 per cent.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Trump says he has 'absolute' power to pardon himself

Singapore’s PMI eases a notch in May, but still in expansionary mode

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Shanghai city to cap industrial manufacturing during smog build-ups

Shanghai city to cap industrial manufacturing during smog build-ups

Investors can invest in Temasek's first retail bond to boost retirement income: Ho Ching

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_040618_2.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo says director watchlist not permanent

BT_20180604_JLGOJEK_3459142.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore VC Openspace hails ride with Go-Jek

BT_20180604_JLGREEN_3457530.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Emerging markets must navigate ESG trade-offs, says analyst

Most Read

1 The Grab effect
2 Two Serangoon condos garner healthy first-weekend sales
3 Hunt for Trump-Kim venue leads to old Singapore pirate hangout
4 Penny-stock crash case to proceed to trial
5 CapitaLand group CEO to retire on Dec 31
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file70fiodnxxb5gj2bv71s.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Real Estate

Farrer Road's Spanish Village up for collective sale at S$882m

file70fiodnxxb5gj2bv71s.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jun 4, 2018
Banking & Finance

Investors can invest in Temasek's first retail bond to boost retirement income: Ho Ching

Jun 4, 2018
Technology

Grab partners Cargo to let riders buy snacks, beauty products during rides

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening