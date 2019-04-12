Weak manufacturing drags Singapore economy to slower 1.3% growth in Q1: flash estimates

Singapore seems to have started the year off on the wrong foot, with economic flash data coming in a shade beneath market expectations in the first quarter.

Gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 1.3 per cent year on year in the first three months of 2019, according to estimates from the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on Friday morning.

Private economists had earlier guided for 1.4 per cent GDP growth in the quarter in a Bloomberg poll.

The quarter’s growth eased from the 1.9 per cent expansion charted in the last three months of 2018, but marked a 2 per cent quarter-on-quarter increase on a seasonally adjusted basis.

In a tale of two sectors, Singapore’s manufacturing sector - which makes up about one-fifth of the economy - has slipped into negative territory after expanding every quarter since mid-2016, while construction is back in the black after 10 months of decline.

Manufacturing shrank by 1.9 per cent in the quarter, compared with an expansion of 5.1 per cent in the previous three months, with MTI noting that declining precision engineering and electronics output could not be salved by growth in biomedical manufacturing and transport engineering.

On a quarterly, seasonally adjusted basis, the contraction hit the double digits to 12 per cent, much wider than the previous quarter’s 2.7 per cent drop.

On the other hand, construction grew by 1.4 per cent year on year, while its quarterly growth improved to 7.8 per cent, up from 5.1 per cent in the three months prior.

“The recovery of the sector was supported by an improvement in private sector construction activities,” MTI said.

Meanwhile, the services sector grew 2.1 per cent year on year in the first quarter, better than the 1.8 per cent growth charted in the previous quarter. It also expanded 4.8 per cent on a quarterly basis, against a 2.8 per cent improvement in the last three months of 2018.

The services growth was largely on the back of the information and communications and business services segments, according to the MTI.

Amid expectations of a modest economic growth rate, Singapore’s central bank kept its Singapore dollar policy unchanged in its half-yearly statement also issued on Friday morning.

“Over the last six months, the contribution of the manufacturing sector to GDP growth has waned, reflecting the maturing of the global electronics cycle and the economic slowdown in China,” the Monetary Authority of Singapore observed in its statement.

But it added that parts of the services sector - including in the financial, business services and infocomm technology industries - are expected to “continue to benefit from steady domestic demand in the region and increased investments in digitalisation”.

Still, Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank, argued in a morning note that the services industries are heavily dependent on trade and manufacturing and added: “What's more, the property cooling measures dragging on related mortgage and real estate services activity has acted to dampen services activity overall.”

Pointing to global trade tensions and geopolitical risks, he said: “It is premature to declare that the economy has bottomed unequivocally.”

The advance GDP estimates are largely based on information from January and February, and can still be adjusted in the final print, which is scheduled to be released by May 24.

Economists Edward Lee and Jonathan Koh, from Standard Chartered, had called Singapore’s previous GDP growth prints disappointing, noting in a report on Wednesday that final growth numbers for the second half of 2018 “were lowered from the advance releases and disappointed consensus expectations”.

The Government has re-affirmed its previous growth forecast of between 1.5 per cent and 3.5 per cent for 2019, while leaning towards “slightly below the mid-point” of that range.

Separately, the International Monetary Fund downgraded its global growth outlook for the third time in six months on Tuesday, to a projected 3.3 per cent expansion of the world economy.