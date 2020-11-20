You are here

Home > Government & Economy
NEWS ANALYSIS

Will Biden appoint a US ambassador to Singapore?

The position, vacant since 2016, does matter in symbolic terms both to Singapore and to the US Embassy
Fri, Nov 20, 2020 - 5:50 AM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

BT_20201120_JADIP_4334712.jpg
One of Mr Biden's key priorities is to break with the Trump administration's transactional approach and return to more traditional diplomacy, says Control Risks' Ms Mancini.
PHOTO: AFP

Singapore

AS THE world waits for Joe Biden's inauguration as the 46th President of the United States on Jan 20, speculation has begun about how the country's relationship with other nations may change in the years ahead.

For Singapore, these questions include an arguably small but...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 20, 2020 08:45 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Far East Orchard, Straits Trading, Koufu, DBS, Singtel

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday:

Nov 20, 2020 08:34 AM
Government & Economy

Biden denounces 'irresponsible' Trump fight to reverse election

[WILMINGTON, United States] US President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday accused Donald Trump of brazenly damaging...

Nov 20, 2020 08:28 AM
Transport

Switch to electric vehicles could 'end oil era': analysis

[PARIS] Emerging markets switching from petrol and diesel engines to electric vehicles (EVs) could save US$250...

Nov 20, 2020 08:25 AM
Banking & Finance

Global tax evasion costs US$427b per year: NGO

[LONDON] Tax evasion is costing the world about US$427 billion per year with cash funnelled via murky tax havens,...

Nov 20, 2020 08:22 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open lower on Friday

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday in cautious trade ahead of a long weekend, with continued worries about...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: CDL, CDLHT, Starburst, Delfi, Centurion, SPH Reit, Aspen, DBS

CDL's near-term performance depends on Kweks resolving differences amicably

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mixed reactions to DBS India's proposed takeover of cash-strapped bank

One in four employers in Singapore to freeze salaries next year: poll

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for