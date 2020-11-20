Will Biden appoint a US ambassador to Singapore?

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
AS THE world waits for Joe Biden's inauguration as the 46th President of the United States on Jan 20, speculation has begun about how the country's relationship with other nations may change in the years ahead.
For Singapore, these questions include an arguably small but...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes