Workforce Singapore unveils development roadmap for career practitioners industry

THE WSG Career Development Framework (CDF) was launched on Monday by Workforce Singapore (WSG) to develop the capabilities and competencies of career practitioner professionals.

The WSG CDF aims to professionalise the career practitioners industry by establishing a roadmap for the development and certification of their competencies. For jobseekers, this will serve as an assurance of high professional standards, ethics and ethos in the local career practitioner industry.

The WSG CDF defines the competencies for career professionals in different roles, such as certified career adviser and certified career practitioner, and packages training courses that will help the career professional begin their practice. Four programmes will be rolled out under the framework over the next two years.

Tan Choon Shian, chief executive of WSG, said: “The development of the WSG Career Development Framework signifies the importance and recognition placed on career practitioners. It reflects the crucial role they play in helping individuals navigate career crossroads and make good choices about their career goals. The professionalisation of the industry will provide practitioners with the edge in assisting jobseekers make quality career decisions. We encourage all practitioners to come forth and use this opportunity to deepen and broaden their competencies.”

Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Home Affairs, Josephine Teo, launched the WSG CDF at the inaugural Career Practitioners Conference 2018 at the Marina Bay Sands, which was attended by about 300 career professionals, including career practitioners, career advisers, HR practitioners and education and career guidance counsellors.