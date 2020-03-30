You are here

Home > Government & Economy

World Bank, IMF urge debt relief for poorer countries hit by Covid-19

Mon, Mar 30, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Washington

THE heads of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund on Friday underscored the need to provide debt relief to poorer countries hit by the coronavirus pandemic, and said official bilateral creditors would have to play a major role.

The IMF and the World Bank have both launched emergency programmes to offer grants and loans to member countries, with a heavy focus on developing countries and emerging markets, some of which are already in debt distress. They have also called on official bilateral creditors to provide immediate debt relief to the world's poorest countries.

"Poorer countries will take the hardest hit, especially ones that were already heavily indebted before the crisis," the World Bank's president, David Malpass, told the International Monetary and Financial Committee, the steering committee of the IMF.

"Many countries will need debt relief. This is the only way they can concentrate any new resources on fighting the pandemic and its economic and social consequences," he said, according to a text of his remarks.

SEE ALSO

IMF chief: 'Clear we have entered recession'

Mr Malpass said the bank had emergency operations under way in 60 countries, and its board was considering the first 25 projects valued at nearly US$2 billion under a US$14 billion fast-track facility to help fund immediate health-care needs.

The World Bank was also working with 35 countries to redirect existing resources to the pandemic, with almost US$1 billion of those projects already approved. Overall, the bank plans to spend US$160 billion over the next 15 month, he said.

Mr Malpass said the IMF and World Bank would present a joint plan for debt relief at the institution's virtual Spring Meetings in April, but gave no details.

The poorest countries face official bilateral debt service payments of US$14 billion in 2020, including interest and amortisation payments, Mr Malpass said, of which less than US$4 billion was owed to the United States and other Paris Club members. China, a major creditor, is not a Paris Club member.

Given the large share of debt held by official bilateral creditors, Mr Malpass said it was critical to ensure their "broad and equitable participation" in addressing the crisis.

The IMF's managing director, Kristalina Georgieva, warned that half of the low-income countries were already in "high debt distress" and much would depend on the official creditors.

She said there were already discussions among the world's 20 largest economies, the Group of 20, and in the Paris Club, but there would also be a role for private creditors, as was the case during the global financial crisis of 2008-2009.

"The sooner we do it, the better," she said. "The same way the fund during the global financial crisis brought together both official creditors and private creditors to assess a good pathway through a dramatic crisis, we have to do it this time around as well." REUTERS

Government & Economy

Money FM podcast: Resilience Budget – helping Singapore’s businesses stay afloat

Stock market's massive rebound may not last amid dire economic slowdown, analysts warn

42 new cases in Singapore, with 3 cases forming new cluster in Yishun

Asean continues to miss own targets for economic integration: business council

UK seeks to shield businesses by amending bankruptcy rules

Social distancing works against virus: Aussie PM

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 29, 2020 10:41 PM
Companies & Markets

Straco says Shanghai Ocean Aquarium to remain closed due to Covid-19

The board of tourism player Straco Corporation on Sunday said that its attraction, Shanghai Ocean Aquarium, will...

Mar 29, 2020 09:17 PM
Government & Economy

Taxi, private-hire car drivers allowed to deliver food and groceries to address delivery slot shortage during Covid-19 outbreak

[SINGAPORE] TAXI and private-hire car drivers can now help make grocery and food deliveries, said Transport Minister...

Mar 29, 2020 08:40 PM
Government & Economy

42 new coronavirus cases in Singapore; 3 cases form new cluster in Yishun

[SINGAPORE] A NEW cluster involving three people at a bridal salon in Yishun Industrial Street, The Wedding Brocade...

Mar 29, 2020 08:23 PM
Real Estate

SGX grants time extensions for AGMs to First Sponsor, Serrano

Property developer First Sponsor Group on Saturday said it has obtained permission from the Singapore Exchange...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.