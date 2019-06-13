You are here

Home > Government & Economy

World cannot afford major confrontation in the Gulf: UN chief

Thu, Jun 13, 2019 - 11:47 PM

doc75rz96j7b0wpccbkczq_doc6y30y6sfx5sm0dxpmul.jpg
The world cannot afford a major confrontation in the Gulf, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Thursday following suspected attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman.
EPA

[UNITED NATIONS] The world cannot afford a major confrontation in the Gulf, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Thursday following suspected attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

The latest incident, the second in the strategic sea lane in a few weeks, came amid spiralling tensions between Teheran and Washington, which has pointed the finger at Iran over earlier tanker attacks in May.

"I strongly condemn any attack against civilian vessels," Mr Guterres told a Security Council meeting on UN cooperation with the Arab League.

"Facts must be established and responsibilities clarified," he said. "If there is something the world cannot afford is a major confrontation in the Gulf region."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit warned both the targeting of oil tankers and attacks against Saudi Arabia were "dangerous developments."

Yemen's Iran-aligned Huthi rebels said they had fired missiles on an airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

"Some parties in the region are trying to instigate fires in our region and we must be aware of that," Mr Gheit told the council.

He urged the UN body to "act against those responsible to maintain security and stability in the region."

The Norwegian Maritime Authority said three explosions were Thursday reported on board the Norwegian-owned tanker Front Altair after it was "attacked" along with the Singapore-owned ship Kokuka Courageous.

Iran said its navy had rescued 44 crew members after the two vessels, which were carrying highly flammable material, caught fire.

On May 12, four oil tankers - two Saudi, one Norwegian and one Emirati --were damaged in still unexplained attacks in the Gulf of Oman off the United Arab Emirates.

The UAE last week said initial findings of its investigation pointed to the likelihood that a "state actor" was behind the bombings, but did not specifically blame Iran.

The preliminary findings were presented to the council which may consider a response.

These showed that it was "highly likely" that four Limpet mines, which are magnetically attached to a ship's hull, were used in the attacks, placed by trained divers who were deployed from fast boats.

AFP

Government & Economy

EU ministers collide over timid eurozone reforms

Spain urges youth to always carry condoms amid STI rise

US weekly jobless claims rise; imported inflation weak

Trump gets harpooned for 'Prince of Whales' spelling error

Brexiteer Johnson far ahead in first round of contest to replace British PM

Hong Kong's financial elite grow uneasy as China tensions rise

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_130619_2.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Stocks

Suspended stocks on SGX hit highest level in three years

BT_20190613_FLCHALLENGER13_3807341.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Technology

Pangolin fund says it's close to getting 10% of votes to block Challenger exit offer

BP_Heng_130619_3.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore looking to grow its sustainable finance sector: Heng

Most Read

1 Nicholas Mak joins ERA Realty as head of research
2 Apple's US iphones can all be made outside of China if needed
3 Latest tranche of Astrea PE bonds opens for public subscription
4 CapitaLand to sell 3 China malls for 2.96b yuan to CapitaLand Retail China Trust
5 Suspended stocks on SGX hit highest level in three years

Must Read

jeffrey ong.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

JLC Advisors managing partner Jeffrey Ong faces 8 more charges

jeffrey ong.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Retrenchment_130619_50.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Retrenchments in Singapore grow in Q1, led by manufacturing: MOM

Jun 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

HSBC offers 2.5-year fixed term bond fund to Singapore retail investors

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening