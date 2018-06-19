You are here

Xi calls on US, North Korea to implement Singapore agreements

Tue, Jun 19, 2018 - 8:49 PM

[BEIJING] Chinese President Xi Jinping called on the US and North Korea to implement their agreement reached at last week's Singapore summit as he met Pyongyang's leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday.

Mr Kim "felt thanks for and highly praised China's promotion of denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula and its important role in protecting the peninsula's peace and stability," said official broadcaster CCTV in a report on Mr Kim's meeting with Mr Xi in Beijing.

Mr Xi told Mr Kim he "wants North Korea and the US to carry out the results of their leadership summit", the report said.

AFP

sentifi.com

