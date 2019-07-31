VIDEO: The Cutting Edge with Chatri Sityodtong

ONE Championship founder Chatri Sityodtong was the guest speaker at the third Cutting Edge forum held on July 25. The 48-year-old Harvard graduate, who has over 30 fights under his belt, mashed both interests and founded ONE Championship in 2011, a Singapore-based mixed martial arts organisation.

ONE Championship is not Mr Sityodtong's only successful venture into entrepreneurship. The self-made businessman was already a millionaire at age 30 after selling his first startup, Next Door Solutions, a Silicon Valley-based software company.

