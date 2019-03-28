You are here

VIDEO: The Cutting Edge with Jenny Lee

Thu, Mar 28, 2019 - 5:51 PM

GGV Capital's Jenny Lee was the guest speaker for the second Cutting Edge forum held on March 25. After joining GGV in 2005, Ms Lee's hard work and knack for spotting champions earned her accolades several times since 2014 in the Forbes Global 100 VC Midas list, ranking as the #1 woman and #10 overall in 2015. She shares her thoughts on how she spots winners. 

Cutting Edge is a series of four forums sponsored by GuocoLand in partnership with The Business Times and The Straits Times.

