Aurum Land (Private) Limited

With a combined total size of about 35,000 sq ft and a fast-growing community, Collision 8 is playing host to larger players in the Singapore innovation ecosystem

OVERVIEW



Aurum is much more than just a developer – it is a space and business innovator with holistic offerings under one roof. These range from property to co-working, wellness and fitness and co-living spaces all bundled into one fabulous lifestyle package. Together with a trusted network of communities, they create value and improve the future of businesses, professionals and individuals seeking growth in Singapore and beyond. Aurum’s business units include Aurum Land, Collision 8, Core Collective and Aurum Investments.

Incorporated in 1982, Aurum Land is an award-winning boutique property developer that champions functionality and form in its designs to bring to life exclusive and beautiful living spaces. Guided by innovative thinking and market insight, it is managed by a team of passionate industry professionals who bring with them extensive development expertise, design excellence and technical skills. Meanwhile, Collision 8 is a co-working concept and Core Collective is a holistic fitness and wellness concept, while Aurum Investments is its venture fund.

‘Aurum creates meaningful impact through collisions of great business concepts with human-centric design. We seek to redefine the future of living, working, investing and wellness.’

Michelle Yong, Director, Aurum Land and Director and Founder, Collision 8 and Core Collective

CURRENT PROJECT

The Asana

A luxurious urban sanctuary comprising 48 exclusive apartments in one of Singapore's most distinguished neighbourhoods, this freehold development on Queen’s Road perfectly balances life and lifestyle. It cleverly uses space and light, a luxurious palette of black and gold, the finest materials and superior craftsmanship to create 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments in low density housing. Residents will enjoy an atmosphere of serenity away from the outside world, while at the same time benefitting from all the F&B, shopping and leisure options in the vicinity. The Botanic Gardens MRT station is a 9-minute walk away, while many top schools are in close proximity. Of course, the beautiful Botanic Gardens – Singapore’s first UNESCO Heritage Site – is also just a stone’s throw away. The Asana was successfully completed in December 2017.

UPCOMING PROJECTS

Nyon

Located at 12 Amber Road, this luxurious 18-storey freehold project is round the corner from East Coast Road – one of the Peranakan culture’s most prominent enclaves. Drawing inspiration from this, the condominium’s name, “Nyon”, is a play on the word ‘nyonya’, which is a term of respect and affection for Peranakan women of prominent social standing.

Schools, shopping, recreational options and healthcare facilities are all within the vicinity. Residents will also enjoy seamless connectivity with the upcoming Tanjong Katong MRT station on the Thomson-East Coast Line, taking just minutes to get to Orchard Road.

Topping it all off are the stunning expansive sea views to be had from Nyon, which fronts the East Coast Park.

The Hyde

From 11 Balmoral Road comes a modern interpretation of London’s Hyde Park and its close proximity to both town and royal park. This freehold project draws inspiration from the renowned Serpentine Galleries which are tucked away in Hyde Park, and on whose grounds are the sculptural showcases of internationally acclaimed architects and artists. Likewise, The Hyde in coveted District 10 is reminiscent of an alluring hidden sanctuary, with pockets of elegant surprises where nature, art and luxury come together beautifully.

Fronting the verdant greenery of the Goodwood Hill, the development is within minutes’ drive to the CBD, with the Newton and Stevens MRT stations, as well as Orchard Road and Marina Bay, close by. Also in the vicinity are top educational institutions such as Anglo- Chinese School (Primary), Singapore Chinese Girls’ School, Raffles Girls’ School and St. Joseph’s Institution.

PAST PROJECT

1919

Set amidst the stylish yet tranquil Mount Sophia neighbourhood, this freehold development on Sophia Road combines the distinctiveness of Singapore’s iconic architecture with the latest in sophisticated interior design. Its award-winning collection of 75 black and white apartments was completed in 2015 and recalls the charmed lives of ease and elegance associated with Singapore’s colonial era.

COLLISION 8

Located in downtown Singapore, this is an exceptional co-working space and home to a diverse community of innovators that fosters connections and collaboration to drive personal and professional growth for its members.

Collision 8 opened its first location in High Street Centre in August 2016, doubled its space in early 2017, and is expanding to its second location at 79 Anson Road in Q1 2019. With a combined total square footage of about 35,000 and a fast-growing community, it is playing host to larger players in the Singapore innovation ecosystem. Collision 8 has almost 300 members, consisting of 50 per cent start-ups, 25 per cent corporates, 15 per cent SMEs and freelancers, and 10 per cent investors and experts.

Collision 8 is also co-pioneering the Asian Family Business Lab, set to launch in 2Q 2019. Family Businesses are facing rapid change in technology, international markets and customer demands. Start-ups create valuable new approaches that can assist or disrupt the family businesses’ domains. Courage Partners and Collision 8 are teaming up to provide Singapore’s Family Businesses, and especially the Next Generation members, with the ideas, resources, and methodologies to innovate for future growth.

CORE COLLECTIVE

Core Collective opened its first location at 79 Anson Road in April 2018, with a total area of 23,500 sq ft. It is a new fitness and wellness hub that houses the best trainers and health professionals under one roof. Its professionals collaborate to deliver optimum results, helping clients to lead healthier and happier lives.

With a curated community of leading resident practitioners and best-in-class facilities, Core Collective tailor-makes an integrated and highly personalised palette of fitness and wellness services best suited to members’ busy lifestyles. It collaboratively champions a philosophy of care and betterment for the benefit of its members and residents alike, empowering them to pursue their personal and professional goals to the fullest. Core Collective’s fitness services include ballet fitness, boxing, calisthenics, high intensity interval training, circuit training, mixed martial arts, Muay Thai, Pilates, yoga and many more. Its wellness services include Bowen therapy, chiropractic, mindfulness and meditation, naturopathy, nutrition and dietetics, osteopathy, physiotherapy, professional counselling, psychology, sports massage and many more.

Core Collective also extends customised fitness and wellness programmes to corporates as part of its corporate wellness initiative. A second location at Loewen Road (Dempsey) with a sprawling outdoor space will open in Q1 2019 and will expand our service offerings to include forest therapy, play therapy, outdoor bootcamps, children’s enrichment activities and much more.

AURUM INVESTMENTS

This is a Singapore-based multi-million dollar venture capital fund that aims to identify and invest in two to three human-centric prop-tech start-ups annually. One of the portfolio companies under Aurum Investments is Hmlet, a tech co-living company that revives communal and meaningful interactions in a way that amplifies creativity and empowers members.

CONTACT

Aurum Land (Private) Limited

High Street Centre

1 North Bridge Road

#08-08 Collision 8

Singapore 179094

Tel: 6550 6321

Website: www.aurum.sg

Email: enquiry@aurum.sg