OVERVIEW

Listed on the Mainboard of the Singapore Exchange, SingHaiyi Group Ltd is a fast-growing, diversified company focused on property development, investment and management services. With strategic support from its major shareholders, it is led by a board and management team that has deep insights and strong connections that enable access to unique and rare investment opportunities.

Apart from an established track record in residential property development, it also holds a diversified portfolio of income-generative assets in the commercial and retail sectors, with geographical reach into the United States, Australia and widening exposure in Asia.

SingHaiyi’s involvement in various segments of the real estate sector in multiple countries stands as a testament to its calculated diversification strategy, which is designed to provide stable and visible earnings and deliver value to shareholders.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Its vision is to be a premier, well-rounded property expert with proven expertise in property development, investment and management where it operates; while its mission is to achieve sustainable growth and create shareholder value.

‘Founded on business excellence and integrity, SingHaiyi endeavours to build a trustworthy and reliable brand for enduring growth and a legacy for generations.’

Celine Tang, Group Managing Director, SingHaiyi Group Ltd

BUSINESS STRATEGY

SingHaiyi realises this through a four-pronged business strategy. Firstly, it builds a portfolio of quality property developments and has completed five development projects since 2013, with upcoming projects in Singapore and overseas.

Secondly, it optimises its portfolio through yield-accretive acquisitions and divestments. This is done via identifying pockets of opportunities at reasonable prices to ensure attractive returns (seven development project acquisitions in Singapore and the United States since 2013), and divesting its stake in TripleOne Somerset for a disposal gain of S$30.5 million.

Thirdly, SingHaiyi creates value sustainability. It does this by building land bank for future development to provide revenue visibility, while leveraging resources and its network of controlling shareholders for enhanced deal flow. It also optimises capital structure through strategic partnerships with Haiyi Holdings, the controlling shareholder, and by tapping capital markets. In addition, it diversifies its income base and increases geographical exposure to Australia, New Zealand and Europe, through a stake in Cromwell Property Group.

Finally, SingHaiyi manages its properties proactively, including redeveloping and managing the 9 Penang Road commercial project in which it has a 35 per cent stake. Similarly, it has a 35 per cent stake through the general partner of the ARA Harmony Fund III, which it actively engages to manage the tenant mix at its five Malaysian malls.

SingHaiyi’s efforts and accomplishments have not gone unnoticed. In October 2018, SingHaiyi’s Group Managing Director, Celine Tang, became the first female to be named “Singapore Real Estate Personality of the Year” by the editors of PropertyGuru’s Property Report magazine.

CURRENT AND UPCOMING PROJECTS

9 Penang Road (formerly Park Mall)

Acquired in December 2015 with joint venture partners, the property at 9 Penang Road marks SingHaiyi’s foray into commercial property redevelopment in Singapore. This is a Grade A office building comprising two towers and eight levels of office space each, as well as one floor of retail space. Comprehensive facilities for pedestrians and cyclists include walking and cycling paths around the building, bicycle parking facilities, shower rooms and lockers. It is in close proximity to the Orchard Road commercial and shopping belt, and is easily accessible from Dhoby Ghaut MRT station. Expected completion is in 2H 2019.

2-20 Jalan Lempeng (formerly Park West)

To be completed in 1H 2023, this new 1,468-unit condominium sits on a large 633,639 square feet of land within walking distance to Clementi MRT station. Set in a mature estate surrounded by a plethora of amenities, it is in close proximity to one-north R&D Park, Singapore’s second Central Business District at Jurong Lake, and a number of prestigious schools and institutions. Aside from its ideal location, the development is well-equipped with many innovative communal facilities such as co-kitchens, co-dining pavilions and self-service large capacity washing machines and dryers, as well as vending machines.

The Gazania (formerly Sun Rosier)

This freehold 250-unit condominium at 5A How Sun Drive is a stone’s throw away from Bartley MRT station. Nestled amidst a serene private estate enclave in close proximity to elite schools, it offers easy access to nearby shopping malls, banks, supermarkets and restaurants. This development is expected to be completed in 1H 2022.

The Lilium (formerly How Sun Park)

Rising from the site of the former How Sun Park on 25-63 How Sun Road will be a new 80-unit freehold condominium to be completed in 2H 2021. The development is less than six minutes’ walk to Bartley MRT station and in close proximity to reputable local schools and international schools. It is also surrounded by many amenities, including shopping malls, banks, supermarkets and restaurants.

PAST PROJECTS

City Suites

This 17-storey freehold residential project located on Balestier Road is in a prime rental area and residential haven surrounded by a multitude of amenities and well-connected to transportation nodes. Designed with modern sophistication in mind, it offers 56 loft-style apartments, each with full-height glass windows showcasing breath-taking panoramic city skyline views, fully-fitted open kitchens and designer bathrooms. City Suites earned a Building and Construction Authority (BCA) “CONQUAS STAR” rating.

The Vales

Tucked away in Anchorvale Crescent, this 517-unit development is SingHaiyi’s second executive condominium project to receive the BCA Green Mark GoldPlus award. This lush paradise retreat is spread across a generous site land area of 175,236 square feet, and boasts full and unique features from spa pool and cabana to tennis and jogging facilities. The Vales is close to Sengkang New Town, with MRT and LRT stations, expressways and a bus interchange that provides easy access to major malls and schools. It also achieved the BCA “CONQUAS STAR” rating and won several PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Singapore) 2018, including the Best Executive Condo Development.

CONTACT

SingHaiyi Group Ltd

6 Shenton Way, #45-01 OUE Downtown 1

Singapore 068809

Tel: +65 6533 9023

Fax: +65 6532 7602

Email: info@singhaiyi.com