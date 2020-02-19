You are here

Countering Covid-19, future facing

Wednesday, February 19, 2020 - 05:50

In the face of near-term global uncertainties, Singapore Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat on Tuesday unveiled a Budget aimed at cushioning the impact of Covid-19, enterprise transformation, tackling climate change, an ageing population and cost of living. With that came a combined S$6.4 billion support package to help companies, households and frontline agencies tide over the rapidly evolving Covid-19 outbreak.

