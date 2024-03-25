Subscribers

Malaysia inflation up 1.8% in February, beating economists’ forecast

Tan Ai Leng

Published Mon, Mar 25, 2024 · 6:57 pm
Malaysia’s food prices continued to ease in February, but this was offset by higher utility charges.
Malaysia

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia’s inflation rate edged up 1.8 per cent year on year in February, on the back of higher utility charges and transport costs, a Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) report indicated on Monday (Mar 25).

The country’s inflation had stayed at 1.5 per cent for three consecutive months since November. The final figure in February outpaced the forecast of 1.4 per cent made by 13 economists in a recent Reuters poll.

Core inflation, meanwhile, rose 1.8 per cent in February, the...

