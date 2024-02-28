Malaysia’s Capital A finalises deal to list brand management unit in US via merger

Published Wed, Feb 28, 2024 · 8:11 pm
The listing will allow CAPI to access the world’s most extensive and liquid capital markets, and enhance Capital A’s international credibility and presence, Group chief executive Tony Fernandes says.
PHOTO: REUTERS

AirAsia

MALAYSIA’S Capital A on Wednesday (Feb 28) said it has finalised a US$1.15 billion deal to list its brand management unit, Capital A International (CAPI), on the Nasdaq via a merger with a Spac called Aetherium Acquisition Corp.

A Spac (special purpose acquisition company), or blank-cheque firm, is a publicly listed shell company that raises funds to merge with a private company.

The listing, first announced last year, will allow CAPI to access the world’s most extensive and liquid capital markets, and enhance Capital A’s international credibility and presence, Group chief executive Tony Fernandes said in a statement.

“We are optimistic about the potential for our brand business to expand well beyond our origins, particularly in markets where intellectual property and brand value are highly esteemed by consumers and investors,” he said.

The transaction gives CAPI an estimated pro forma enterprise value of US$1.15 billion, according to the statement.

The deal sees Capital A joining a growing number of South-east Asian companies seeking to list in the US to fill a void left by Chinese companies that have paused US IPOs amid political tensions with Washington. REUTERS

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Malaysia

M&A

