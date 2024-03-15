Cambodia’s Techo set to be main international airport next year

The greenfield airport is built on a plot of land that spans 2,600 hectares.

A rendering of the new Techo International Airport in Phnom Penh that is due to be the ninth-largest in the world when it opens its doors next year.

TOUCHING down next year in Cambodia is a modern airport that will boast of being the world’s ninth largest. It is set to take over as the South-east Asian country’s key international airport, replacing the longstanding Phnom Penh International Airport.

Built on a 2,600-hectare (ha) plot of land – around the size of 3,700 football fields or roughly two-and-a-half times the land area of Singapore’s Changi Airport – the upcoming Techo International Airport hopes to be Cambodia’s answer to world-class infrastructure, as the once war-torn country takes big steps to woo foreign investors and grow the economy.

“Otherwise, investors will always turn to Singapore first, followed by Vietnam,...