Cambodia’s Techo set to be main international airport next year

OCIC Group aims for the upcoming Techo International Airport to be a regional transit hub

Goh Ruoxue

Published Fri, Mar 15, 2024 · 7:30 am
A rendering of the new Techo International Airport in Phnom Penh that is due to be the ninth-largest in the world when it opens its doors next year.
PHOTO: OCIC GROUP
The greenfield airport is built on a plot of land that spans 2,600 hectares.
PHOTO: OCIC GROUP
British international architecture firm Foster + Partners is designing the airport.
PHOTO: OCIC GROUP

Asean Business

TOUCHING down next year in Cambodia is a modern airport that will boast of being the world’s ninth largest. It is set to take over as the South-east Asian country’s key international airport, replacing the longstanding Phnom Penh International Airport.

Built on a 2,600-hectare (ha) plot of land – around the size of 3,700 football fields or roughly two-and-a-half times the land area of Singapore’s Changi Airport – the upcoming Techo International Airport hopes to be Cambodia’s answer to world-class infrastructure, as the once war-torn country takes big steps to woo foreign investors and grow the economy.

“Otherwise, investors will always turn to Singapore first, followed by Vietnam,...

