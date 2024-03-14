China pledges government funds for equipment upgrades

CHINA has pledged central government funds to encourage consumers and businesses to replace old equipment and goods, a pillar of its plan for economic growth of about 5 per cent this year.

Equipment renewal projects can receive support from the central government budget alongside tax breaks and targeted lending from banks, China’s State Council said on Wednesday (Feb 13).

The action plan aims to increase spending on equipment in sectors such as industry, agriculture, transport, education and healthcare by at least 25 per cent by 2027 compared with last year, China’s top economic planning agency said. The statements did not specify the amount of government funding for the programme, which was first mentioned by President Xi Jinping in February as a way of boosting demand for goods.

China’s 2024 growth target is seen as ambitious because the economy faces weak domestic demand caused by an ongoing housing slump and low confidence among businesses and consumers. Those forces are also leading to deflation, which is increasing tensions over China’s exports.

If China spends around 800 billion yuan (S$148.3 billion) to provide a subsidy of 20 per cent for purchases of upgraded automobiles, major home appliances and equipment, the plan could induce 800 billion yuan of further spending this year, worth about 0.6 per cent of last year’s gross domestic product, Goldman Sachs Group economists estimated in a recent report.

The State Council, which co-ordinates China’s government ministries, said equipment upgrades would focus on industrial equipment, infrastructure such as residential elevators, transport equipment and consumer goods such as cars and appliances.

China’s state planning agency, the National Development and Reform Commission, said that it would work with relevant authorities to increase “fiscal, financial, taxation, and other policy support” for the equipment plan, without giving an amount for the support.

Meanwhile, a prominent economist who advises the government said China needs to boost domestic demand and adjust its industrial policy to counter rising criticism from the United States and Europe.

Huang Yiping, dean of the National School of Development at Peking University, on Wednesday said China’s industrial policy is at the heart of US concerns about Chinese overcapacity and the European Union’s anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese electric vehicle imports.

“We should pay serious attention and recognise that this could be an important development in geopolitics,” Huang said during an online forum held by China Macroeconomy Forum, a think tank of the Renmin University of China. “A widespread protectionist wave against Chinese products would be bad for China’s future development and innovation.” BLOOMBERG