Japan’s business lobby head sees near-term chance of BOJ policy shift

Published Mon, Mar 11, 2024 · 4:04 pm
“There is greater momentum for wage hikes at this year’s spring wage negotiations compared with last year,” Masakazu Tokura, chairman of business lobby Keidanren says.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Bank of Japan

THE head of Japan’s leading business lobby said on Monday (Mar 11) the central bank was highly likely to normalise its ultra-loose monetary policy in the near future amid heightening momentum for wage hikes.

“There is greater momentum for wage hikes at this year’s spring wage negotiations compared with last year,” Masakazu Tokura, chairman of business lobby Keidanren, told a news conference, adding that he was hopeful that pay increases will spread not just among big firms but their smaller counterparts.

He also said he saw a greater chance that Japan will achieve the central bank’s 2 per cent inflation target.

“There’s a high chance the BOJ will shift towards policy normalisation in the not so distant future,” Tokura said, adding that he was not sure whether such a move would come in March. REUTERS

SEE ALSO

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

International

Google billionaire family office hires ex GIC head of sustainability for green deals

India may review rule for funds targeting overheated small-cap stocks

India’s top court orders SBI bank to share political donors’ names by Tuesday

China passes law granting Communist Party more control over Cabinet

US companies to announce investments of over US$1 billion in the Philippines

Investors push Zara owner Inditex to publish full supply chain

Breaking News

Most Popular