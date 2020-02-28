Money FM podcast: Podcasting and Leadership in the Exponential Era

Weekend Mornings: Podcasting and Leadership in the Exponential Era

14.44 min

Synopsis: Glenn van Zutphen speaks to Graham Brown, entrepreneur, speaker, podcast host and author of Leadership in the Exponential Era about the impact of the Asian Century on businesses, upskilling the workforce in an era of machines and the future of radio and conversations in the exponential era.

Produced by: Glenn van Zutphen of Weekend Mornings on MONEY FM 89.3

