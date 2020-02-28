You are here
Money FM podcast: Podcasting and Leadership in the Exponential Era
Weekend Mornings: Podcasting and Leadership in the Exponential Era
14.44 min
Synopsis: Glenn van Zutphen speaks to Graham Brown, entrepreneur, speaker, podcast host and author of Leadership in the Exponential Era about the impact of the Asian Century on businesses, upskilling the workforce in an era of machines and the future of radio and conversations in the exponential era.
Produced by: Glenn van Zutphen of Weekend Mornings on MONEY FM 89.3
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt