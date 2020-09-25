You are here

Home > Lifestyle > BT Luxe

iStock-656456530.jpg
Beauty sleep

Simmons Beautyrest Royale Jubilee(1).jpg
Simmons Beautyrest Royal Jubilee
SPECIAL FEATURE

Beauty sleep

Why the right mattress is the first step to getting a good night's rest
Sep 25, 2020 5:50 AM

SLEEP. It is what all humans need regardless of age, yet there are adults who struggle with it every night.

Why is sleep so important? Dr Lau Hung Tuan, consultant ENT surgeon at My ENT Specialist Clinic, says: "Sleep gives our bodies the opportunity to restore and rejuvenate ourselves,

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.