"What do an Apartment and a secret garden have to do with luxury?"

IF EVER there’s a need for proof that luxury brands are intensifying their laser-like focus on top spenders, just take a look at what they’re rolling out in their boutiques. And a key part of that shopping experience? A gentle retelling of their origin stories.

Louis Vuitton kicked the year off with the official opening of their Apartment retail concept last month, one of the first of its kind in the world. Located at its revamped store on the second level of Takashimaya Shopping Centre, the temple of luxury comes with the space, privacy and exclusivity that top-tier clients would appreciate.

But lest you forget its roots, it is also part mini-museum.

Paying homage to its travel heritage,...