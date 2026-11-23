NEW GLOBAL ORDER

Energy shocks, divergent growth prospects and financial risks are testing monetary policy across the region

Thai central banker Vitai Ratanakorn has focused on problems, such as household debt, that central banks do not usually take on. PHOTO: REUTERS

ASIA entered 2026 on a relatively strong footing. Then the war in the Middle East and disruption of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz delivered an energy shock that hit the region particularly hard, causing inflation to climb again.

But no rate increase can reopen a shipping lane or lower the price of fertiliser. The harder question for central banks in Asia is what monetary policy can still do, and what must be left to others.

The region is living with two forces at once. The boom in semiconductors and artificial-intelligence infrastructure explains much of Asia’s resilience, from Taiwan and South Korea to Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam.

But the gains are concentrated, and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects energy-importing economies outside this technology chain to face the hardest outlook.

Even where the AI boom is strong, central banks are left with one policy rate for two economies: a booming export sector and households squeezed by energy costs.

Nvidia is also increasingly investing in, lending to or guaranteeing the companies that buy its chips. It rejects the charge of circular financing, but such arrangements are a potential risk.

If evidence grew that vendor finance, rather than final demand, was supporting chip orders and prices, a repricing would hit Asia’s chipmakers first.

One shock, different constraints

For energy importers such as the Philippines and India, the risk is that higher fuel and food prices feed into wages and expectations. Both have raised rates, accepting slower growth to keep inflation from becoming entrenched.

Indonesia faces the hardest choice. With foreign investors selling Indonesian assets and the rupiah near its record low, Bank Indonesia surprised markets on Nov 18 by raising rates to 6 per cent, its first increase since June.

It paired the move with hedging incentives and the use of its reserves. Higher rates support the currency, but they weigh on growth.

It is a familiar predicament. The Asian financial crisis showed that intervention can buy time, but it cannot substitute for credibility once investors begin to doubt policy.

Indonesia’s buffers today are far stronger than in 1997. By moving pre-emptively, ahead of possible US Federal Reserve rate rises and rather than waiting for the rupiah to fall further, Bank Indonesia appears to have taken that lesson to heart.

Yet, even central banks that have tightened cannot produce more oil. As the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has argued, with supply-driven inflation, the task is to prevent second-round effects. But with retail inflation now above RBI’s tolerance band, it may be falling behind the curve. Overdo it, and a central bank adds a growth shock to an energy shock.

Fiscal choices also shape what central banks face. Singapore and the Philippines largely let higher fuel prices pass through, while India, Indonesia and Malaysia absorbed much of the shock through subsidies.

These hold down headline inflation for now, but the bill lands on budgets just as borrowing costs rise. From my time in India’s Fifteenth Finance Commission, I know how hard such subsidies are to unwind. Targeted support for poorer households is the better route.

How far should a central bank go?

Under these circumstances, the region is figuring out what the remit of a central bank really is.

In Thailand, governor Vitai Ratanakorn has focused on problems that rates alone cannot solve, from high household debt to weak productivity. These are not problems central banks usually take on; their main tools are interest rates and bank supervision.

“If the economy is doing badly, people are getting poorer and businesses are closing, you can’t say that has nothing to do with us,” he has said.

The Bank of Thailand has cut rates – and also launched debt-relief initiatives. There is a logic to that. A rate cut does little for a household that cannot restructure its debts.

But debt restructuring and credit allocation also involve fiscal costs and choices about who gains and who loses. Those normally belong to elected governments, not central banks.

A central bank can justify stepping in where broken financial plumbing blocks monetary transmission, but it needs a clear exit and someone to answer to.

Mandates across the region also differ. The Monetary Authority of Singapore combines monetary policy with financial supervision, while Indonesia and South Korea separate much of supervision from central banking.

As more financial risk moves into funds and leveraged intermediaries beyond central banks’ reach, countries should not rush to widen bankers’ mandates. Better information-sharing between agencies matters more.

China’s prices, the region’s problem

While domestic policies matter, the influence of larger economies cannot be overstated.

China’s weak household demand is well known. What matters more for Asia is what China’s prices send abroad.

For about three years, falling Chinese factory prices exported disinflation, holding down goods inflation across the region and giving central banks room to ease, while squeezing manufacturers in Thailand, Indonesia and elsewhere.

But the Middle East energy shock has pushed China’s producer prices to their fastest rise in more than four years, thinning that cushion just when central banks need it.

This may not last. With domestic capacity large and demand weak, China’s producer prices are expected to fall again once energy prices ease, bringing back both the cushion and the competitive pressure to Asia.

Neither swing justifies sharp moves in rates; both argue for close attention to exchange rates and wages.

Japan matters to the global financial system through a different channel. As the Bank of Japan raises rates gradually, Japanese investors with large foreign portfolios may draw money out of Asian and US bond markets.

That, in turn, could push up yields globally. As governor Kazuo Ueda noted in his Michel Camdessus Lecture at the IMF on Nov 6, Japan’s persistent current-account surplus reflects investment income and corporate caution, not just trade.

Independence under pressure

Washington still sets much of the context within which Asia’s central banks operate. The Fed’s return to rate rises in September and large US deficits keep upwards pressure on global yields.

Hence, even when local conditions call for easier policy, central banks may be forced to raise rates to stop capital leaving, as Bank Indonesia did on Nov 18.

High public debt in most parts of the world adds a quieter danger. Governments facing higher borrowing costs may press central banks to keep rates low or prop up bond markets.

That is how fiscal dominance creeps in. Supporting market liquidity is a legitimate central-bank task; the test is whether it keeps markets working – or keeps sovereign deficits financed. No law alone protects central bank independence if fiscal policy is not credible.

Central banks still face the fundamental task of stopping supply shocks from turning into persistent inflation. But the harder work lies with governments: replacing broad subsidies with targeted help, spending and auditing public money better, and investing in energy security and skills.

For Asean, the regional safety net has just been finally strengthened: On Nov 11, an amended Chiang Mai Initiative Multilateralism (CMIM) Agreement added a rapid financing facility to its US$240 billion swap pool, giving members quicker access to support after sudden shocks.

But the CMIM has never actually been drawn on. It remains to be seen whether members are willing to use it when it is needed.

In 1997, I was at the IMF and, as the Thailand financial crisis erupted, began working on its stabilisation programme. The lesson I took from then was that markets eventually test whatever policymakers leave undone.

Asia is far stronger today. But the same test is coming, and the main tool central banks have – adjusting interest rates – will not be enough to pass it.

The writer is a distinguished fellow at the Centre for Social and Economic Progress and Niti Aayog, the government of India’s policy think tank. He was formerly Asia-Pacific director at the IMF, adjunct professor at Georgetown University and managing director at JPMorgan.

This essay is part of New Global Order, which explores how the changing world landscape is reshaping business, politics and beyond.