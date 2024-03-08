Climbing the leadership ladder in high heels

THE modern woman leader must have it all, and want it all.
She must be motivated but cannot come across as ambitious. She has to work hard while achieving work-life balance. She has to hold down a full-time job and yet be a full-time mom. She must excel in a man’s world but not lose her identity as a woman. She must walk as fast as her male counterpart, but do it in high heels.
This is the paradox faced by every female leader I know.
Women increasingly enjoy the same opportunities as men in education and employment but there is still a gender gap, including in pay and promotions.
In its 2023 Women in the Workplace report, McKinsey shared that “despite some hard-fought gains, women’s representation...