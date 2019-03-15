You are here

Home > Opinion

How to make AI transformation more likely to succeed

Firms that thrive have proactively assimilated new knowledge outside their own sector and then selectively imported new ideas to reinvent how they deliver their services.
Fri, Mar 15, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190315_TOYOYTA_3724396.jpg
Toyota says it possesses the "passion to lead the way to the future of mobility and an enhanced, integrated lifestyle".
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

"Tell me one thing that I should do but haven't done," asked a senior executive responsible for innovation in a European bank. She had a point. The bank had organised employee seminars, inviting motivational speakers to talk about innovation; set up corporate venture funds to invest in

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_SGcbd_150319_1.jpg
Mar 15, 2019
Garage

Singapore corporate venture capital players stay upbeat

lwx_HDB_150319_4.jpg
Mar 15, 2019
Real Estate

PropNex calls for revisions in cooling measures

BT_20190313_CUTEDGE13_3722108.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Garage

GGV Capital's Jenny Lee to speak at forum of Cutting Edge thought leaders

Mar 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Datapulse gets shareholders' nod to move into hotel investments

Most Read

1 Sibor surge driving mortgage rates up
2 Singapore's first bitcoin trial: Quoine exchange found liable for reversing B2C2's trades
3 Broker's take: Citi Research downgrades SGX to 'sell' as HKSE's China futures contract product may curb profits
4 AEW sells Rivervale Mall for S$230m to SC Capital Partners
5 Keppel Infrastructure Trust, Oxley call for trading halts pending announcements
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_SGcbd_150319_1.jpg
Mar 15, 2019
Garage

Singapore corporate venture capital players stay upbeat

BP_cbd_150319_3.jpg
Mar 15, 2019
Government & Economy

SMEs to be given help to digitalise and venture abroad earlier

BT_20190315__VITEEHAI15_3724539.jpg
Mar 15, 2019
SME

Local SME Tee Hai Chem sells 51% stake to German MNC, teams up to go global

BP_SGmsia_150319_4.jpg
Mar 15, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore, Malaysia to suspend overlapping port claims off Tuas

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening