It's time for change in leadership at World Bank, IMF

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
WITH the departure of Jim Yong Kim as World Bank president, the administration could promote its self-interest and enhance its global standing by ending the US hold over its leadership. At the same time, America would leverage the selection of a candidate who would pay heed to US views.
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg