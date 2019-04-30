You are here

Home > Opinion
EDITORIAL

Regulators must prepare for systemic risk from startup ecosystem

Tue, Apr 30, 2019 - 5:50 AM

THE startup model for building a business is increasingly dominant, and is here to stay. And it has become a new source of potential risk for the broader economy.

Trade and business development agency Enterprise Singapore announced last Friday that startups raised US$10.5 billion from 353

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190430_SPCVCAIM25LGYN_3767249.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Garage

Downturn could pare appetite of corporate venture capitalists

Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

John Soh touted Blumont as the next Rio Tinto, says remisier

Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Challenger chief, management defend offer price, dividend payout

Most Read

1 Singapore closer to becoming Asia's debt restructuring hub
2 Combing through Hyflux's 'no haircut' plan
3 USD/SGD extreme low volatility could lead to explosive price action
4 DBS Q1 profit up 9% to S$1.65b on 'healthy business momentum', higher net interest margin
5 CAD investigates No Signboard over share buyback; CEO's passport seized
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190430_SPCVCAIM25LGYN_3767249.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Garage

Downturn could pare appetite of corporate venture capitalists

Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

John Soh touted Blumont as the next Rio Tinto, says remisier

Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

No Signboard shares dive on news of share buyback probe

Apr 30, 2019
Real Estate

KBS Prime US Reit plans up to US$705 million IPO in June

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening