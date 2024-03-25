BT Podcasts: Disability insurance is good for everyone, regardless of age

It doesn’t occur to most of us to cover ourselves specifically for disability. But disability can strike at any time and any age. Lee Kim Siang speaks to David Yip, head of accident and health business at Great Eastern and Willis Lau, Great Eastern financial representative and financial influencer for more insights.

Synopsis: The Business Times Podcasts channel showcases niche series Money Hacks, Mark To Market, WealthBT, PropertyBT, Market Focus and sponsored series.

This episode is brought to you by Great Eastern.

Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only and does not have regard to the financial situation or particular needs of any particular person. GREAT CareShield is underwritten by The Great Eastern Life Assurance Company Limited. T&C apply. Protected up to specified limits by SDIC. Visit greateasternlife.com/greatcareshield for more product information.

Highlights:

00:50 How likely is it that one will become disabled?

GET BT IN YOUR INBOX DAILY Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox. Sign Up VIEW ALL

01:44 An overview of Great Care Shield

04:51 The importance of long-term care insurance

07:06 How much should one spend on long-term care insurance?

08:10 Busting the myth that disability is permanent

More about:

GREAT CareShield | Great Eastern Singapore

Put disability misconceptions to rest | Great Eastern Singapore

Health insurance | Great Eastern Singapore

Written and hosted by: Lee Kim Siang (kimsiang@sph.com.sg)

With David Yip, head of accident and health business, Great Eastern; Willis Lau, financial representative and financial influencer, Great Eastern

Edited by: Emily Liu & Claressa Monteiro

Produced by: Lee Kim Siang & Emily Liu

Engineered by: Joann Chai Pei Chieh

Executive producer: Claressa Monteiro

Produced by: BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

---

Follow BT podcasts:

Channel: bt.sg/pcOM

Apple Podcasts: bt.sg/pcAP

Spotify: bt.sg/pcSP

Google Podcasts: bt.sg/pcGO

Website: bt.sg/podcasts

Feedback to: btpodcasts@sph.com.sg

Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.

---

Discover more BT podcast series:

BT Money Hacks: bt.sg/btmoneyhacks

BT Mark To Market: bt.sg/btmark2mkt

PropertyBT: bt.sg/btpropertybt

WealthBT: bt.sg/btwealthbt

BT Market Focus: bt.sg/btmktfocus

BT Branded Podcasts: bt.sg/brpod

BT Lens On: bt.sg/btlenson