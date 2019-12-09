You are here

Money Hacks podcast: Maximising air miles and credit cards (Ep 60)

Mon, Dec 09, 2019 - 6:00 PM

Money Hacks co-host Chris Lim (left) finds out how to understand credit cards and air miles better with Mark Cheng, media sales lead at financial comparison site Moneysmart.sg

Money Hacks Ep 60: Maximising air miles and credit cards

Synopsis: In this fortnightly podcast series on Mondays, The Business Times breaks down actionable financial tips.

Singaporeans love to get out of the country at every opportunity and this episode focuses on understanding credit cards and air miles better. We speak with Mark Cheng, media sales lead at financial comparison site MoneySmart.sg

He breaks it down for us:

1. Which card is better, those that accrue miles or points? (1:17)

2. What misconceptions are there? (2:00)

3. What to consider before redeeming your air miles (4:08)

4. How do you maximise your air miles? (5:06)

Produced by: Chris Lim and Lee Kim Siang

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Follow more Money Hacks podcasts and rate us on:

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.

