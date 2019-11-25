You are here

Money Hacks podcast: Mortgage loans 101 (Ep 59)

Mon, Nov 25, 2019 - 6:00 AM

Money Hacks co-host Ernest Luis (left) finds out how to understand mortgage loans better from Cris Ng, the head of mortgage at financial comparison service Moneysmart.sg

Money Hacks Ep 59: Mortgage loans 101 

14:44 min

Synopsis: In this fortnightly podcast series on Mondays, The Business Times breaks down actionable financial tips.

This episode focuses on understanding mortgage loans better. We speak with Cris Ng, the head of mortgage at financial comparison service Moneysmart.sg

He walks us through various options:

1. Customers tend to fear mortgage loans and want to pay as little as possible and pay off as soon as possible. Why this is a misconception. (1:37)

2. Should you go for floating or fixed mortgage rates? (2:31)

3. First-timers, upgraders, seasoned investors: What they should know, including tips on types of mortgages they should choose. (8:44)

4. Why is refinancing often overlooked by Singaporeans? (9:45)

5. How can upgraders approach mortgage decisions and the practice of "decoupling". (11:33)

Produced by: Ernest Luis and Lee Kim Siang

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.

