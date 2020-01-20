You are here

Money Hacks podcast: What are vehicle protection services? (Ep 63)

Mon, Jan 20, 2020 - 6:00 PM

Head of podcasts Ernest Luis (left) hosts Manfred Shmoelz (right), president of Asia Pacific for Assurant, in this episode of Money Hacks

Money Hacks Ep 63: What are vehicle protection services?

15:13 min

Synopsis: In this fortnightly podcast series on Mondays, The Business Times breaks down actionable financial tips.

How different are vehicle protection services from car insurance? To help us with that is Manfred Schmoelz, president of the Asia-Pacific region for Assurant.   

Money FM podcast: EDB Singapore 2019 year in review

1. What should consumers look out for, when buying a new car? (4:00)

2. What about some Singapore car owners who only intend to keep their cars for 3 to 5 years? Do they need to consider different approaches when choosing a vehicle protection service (6:02)

3. Why Asians are changing as consumers quickly, doing more research about the products they buy or invest in, and taking better care of them (9:10)

4. How artificial intelligence adoption - combined with human supervision and compassion -  helps make claims and turnarounds faster and more efficient, and reduce fraudulent cases? (10:22)

Produced by: Chris Lim and Lee Kim Siang

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Follow more Money Hacks podcasts and rate us on:
Spotify: http://bt.sg/oeGN
Apple Podcasts: http://bt.sg/oeXe
Google podcasts: http://bt.sg/oeGd
Playlist: http://bt.sg/btpodcasts
Website: http://bt.sg/moneyhacks
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.

Thank you for your support! ST & BT Podcasts picked up a silver medal for Best Digital Project to engage younger and/or millennial audiences at 2019 Asian Digital Media Awards by Wan-Ifra: https://str.sg/Jw5T 

