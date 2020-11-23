You are here

BT Money Hacks: Making sense of the current market with BT's new podcast series (Ep 84)

Mon, Nov 23, 2020 - 6:00 PM

From left: Ben Paul, senior correspondent, The Business Times; Christopher Lim, BT digital editor; Ernest Luis, podcast editor, The Business Times and The Straits Times.
BT PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN

13:53 min

Synopsis: Updated fortnightly on Mondays, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.

This week's episode sees podcast editor Ernest Luis hosting The Business Times' digital editor Chris Lim and senior correspondent Ben Paul. They talk about BT's latest initiatives to help readers make better sense of their money and the market during this Covid-19 era.

They discuss the following:

1. More on The Business Times News Tablet Edition, where subscribers will get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (LTE) tablet with S Pen stylus included for S$39.90 a month over 30 months (1:35)

2. Why a password-free experience resonates with BT's readers and why 10-inch tablets are the best way to "read print the new way" (3:20)

3. BT's newly launched Mark To Market Podcast gets off to a good start (8:00)

4. What companies and investors want to know about the market (8:35)

5. What does the term Mark To Market actually mean? (11:30)

Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotion for BT News Tablet edition: http://btsub.sg/moneyhacks

Subscribe to BT Mark To Market Podcast for free here: http://bt.sg/btmark2mkt

Produced by: Chris Lim and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Subscribe to BT Money Hacks Podcast series for our new episodes fortnightly on Mondays and rate us on your favourite audio apps:

Channel: http://bt.sg/btmoneyhacks

Apple Podcasts: http://bt.sg/oeXe

Spotify: http://bt.sg/oeGN

Google podcasts: http://bt.sg/oeGP

Website: http://bt.sg/moneyhacks

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.

Nov 23, 2020 06:02 PM
Stocks

STI up 1.27% as economic data show signs of recovery

SINGAPORE shares ended in positive territory on Monday as economic data provided a glimpse of recovery in 2021.

Nov 23, 2020 05:37 PM
Banking & Finance

A third of Singaporeans facing difficulty in home loan repayments: poll

COVID-19 has put a strain on Singaporeans' financial health, impacting their ability to pay their housing loans and...

Nov 23, 2020 05:34 PM
Technology

China prepares moon probe to bring back lunar rocks

[BEIJING] China is preparing to launch an unmanned spacecraft to bring back lunar rocks, the first attempt by any...

Nov 23, 2020 05:23 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 3.73...

Nov 23, 2020 05:20 PM
Government & Economy

Euro zone business activity shrink sharply in Nov as lockdowns bite

[LONDON] Euro zone business activity has contracted sharply this month as renewed restrictions to try to quell the...

A third of Singaporeans facing difficulty in home loan repayments: poll

Hot stock: Sembmarine shoots up 9%, partly led by renewed merger hopes

Broker's take: OCBC upgrades CDLHT to 'buy' on rapid vaccine progress

Singapore Medical Council may take legal action against DoctorxDentist

Singapore headline, core inflation fall in October after two months of marginal rises

