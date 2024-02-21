Jack Ma’s wife said to have bought three adjoining shophouses on Duxton Road

THE wife of Alibaba Group co-founder Jack Ma has bought three adjoining shophouses on Duxton Road.
Zhang Ying, a Singapore citizen, paid about S$45 million to S$50 million for 70, 71 and 72 Duxton Road, The Business Times understands. The properties are on commercial-zoned sites with 99-year leasehold tenures starting from September 1988, leaving a balance term of about 63.5 years.
Standing on a total land area of 3,239 square feet (sq ft), the shophouses have three floors and an attic each. They are...