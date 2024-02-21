The three adjoining shophouses in Duxton Road are nearing the completion of a refurbishment.

Find out more about subscription packages here .

Subscribe to The Business Times Personal Edition at $9.90/month *

Find out more about subscription packages here .

Find out more about subscription packages here .

The Business Times Personal Edition at $9.90/month * SUBSCRIBE NOW

Thank you for registering!

Already have an account? Log in

"Jack Ma’s wife said to have bought three adjoining shophouses on Duxton Road"

THE wife of Alibaba Group co-founder Jack Ma has bought three adjoining shophouses on Duxton Road.

Zhang Ying, a Singapore citizen, paid about S$45 million to S$50 million for 70, 71 and 72 Duxton Road, The Business Times understands. The properties are on commercial-zoned sites with 99-year leasehold tenures starting from September 1988, leaving a balance term of about 63.5 years.

Standing on a total land area of 3,239 square feet (sq ft), the shophouses have three floors and an attic each. They are...