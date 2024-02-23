Shopee’s parent Sea seen consolidating Singapore footprint in one-north, Science Park

The offices leased to Sea are in the upper part of the 17-storey tower in Rochester Commons. The project was completed in phases in the second half of 2022.

SEA Ltd, the parent company of e-commerce platform Shopee, looks to be consolidating its Singapore footprint into two main buildings – Rochester Commons and 5 Science Park Drive – from the current four main premises that it is leasing in one-north and Singapore Science Park.

The Business Times had reported in November 2022 that Sea was seeking a replacement tenant for the roughly 200,000 sq ft of office space it had leased from CapitaLand Development in Rochester Commons near the Buona Vista MRT interchange station.

However, word in the market is that last year, Sea decided to stop looking for a replacement tenant for that space. The group’s lease in the development is said to be for about...