The Singapore Edition, newest hotel on Orchard Road, opens its doors

THE Singapore Edition officially opened its doors on Sunday (Feb 18) and is the latest new hotel in Singapore’s most famous shopping district, Orchard Road.

The hotel, located on Cuscaden Road, is a redevelopment of the former Boulevard Hotel by a consortium comprising City Developments Ltd (CDL), Hong Leong Holdings and Lea Investments.

CDL executive chairman Kwek Leng Beng and his wife Cecilia Kwek attended the official opening of the hotel on Sunday.

The 204-room hotel is managed by Marriott International, and features a 43 m rooftop pool, spa and various meeting spaces.

A conservatory in the lobby houses over 300 South-east Asian plants, including live palms and ferns.

The hotel is also home to Fysh, award-winning Australian chef Josh Niland’s first restaurant outside his country. The restaurant serves ethically and sustainably sourced seafood.

The Singapore Edition had its soft opening in November 2023, the same month the 142-room Artyzen Singapore welcomed guests. The hotels are located opposite each other.

Down the street, Conrad Singapore Orchard opened its 445-room property in December 2023.

The Singapore Edition is in the immediate vicinity of HPL House, Forum The Shopping Mall and voco Orchard Singapore.

Property tycoon Ong Beng Seng’s Hotel Properties Limited, which owns these buildings, obtained permission from the Urban Redevelopment Authority last year to transform them into a huge mixed-use redevelopment with a hotel and luxury residences as well as retail and office components.

Room rates at The Singapore Edition start from S$680 per night.