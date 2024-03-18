Swedish property group SBB offers to buy back more debt

Published Mon, Mar 18, 2024 · 5:54 pm
Loss-making SBB, at the epicentre of a Swedish property crash, late last year spent 403.8 million euros (S$589 million) to buy back debt at a small discount to the nominal value.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Sweden

SWEDISH real estate group SBB said on Monday (Mar 18) it will again offer to buy back hybrid and senior securities as it seeks to reduce its overall debt level.

Loss-making SBB, at the epicentre of a Swedish property crash, late last year spent 403.8 million euros (S$589 million) to buy back debt at a small discount to the nominal value.

The company in a statement on Monday set a Mar 22 deadline for bids.

“The purpose of the offers... is, amongst other things, to proactively manage SBB’s balance sheet. Simultaneously, the offers will enable SBB to manage its overall wholesale funding level and better optimise its future interest expense,” it said. REUTERS

SEE ALSO

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Property developers

Housing

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Property

China’s property investment declines slow but sector still shaky

Tong Lee Building up for collective sale with S$410 million guide price

Hong Kong housing rebound starts to cool as weekend sales fall

UK landlords face higher taxes on home sales despite Hunt’s budget relief

UK property asking prices rise at fastest pace in 10 months

Palm islands developer Nakheel to merge with Meydan under Dubai Holding

Breaking News

Most Popular