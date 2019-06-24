40% of Sky Everton units sold

Sky Everton has been pitched for its MRT connectivity and proximity to the future Greater Southern Waterfront district.

Singapore

A CONSORTIUM led by Sustained Land has sold nearly 40 per cent or 102 of the total 262 units at the Sky Everton project during its weekend launch.

The average price is S$2,550 per square foot for the freehold condominium on the former Asia Gardens site at Everton Road.

The project is being marketed by ERA, Huttons and PropNex.

Sustained Land executive director Douglas Ong said that of the 102 units sold as at Sunday night, 92 units were moved on the first day of booking, on Saturday. "The units sold were spread across one, two and three-bedders. This is a rare freehold condo launch near the city," he added.

The project has been pitched for its MRT connectivity (it is a stone's throw from the future Cantonment Station on Circle Line 6) and proximity to the future Greater Southern Waterfront district.

Unit types range from one-bedroom apartments to four bedders; there are also four penthouse units.

Most of the units in the project have a high ceiling of 3.25 m.

Absolute prices start from about S$1.14 million for a 463 sq ft one-bedroom unit. Prices of two-bedroom units begin from S$1.56 million for a 624 sq ft unit. Three bedders are priced from S$2.3 million for a 915 sq ft unit.

Sky Everton, which will have a single 36-storey residential tower, is slated for completion in 2023.

The project is a short distance from Outram Park station, the interchange for the existing the East-West and North-East lines and in future, also the Thomson-East Coast Line.

Also nearby is the medical hub around the Singapore General Hospital that is slated for a major revamp.

The condo amenities include a lap pool, an infinity pool, gym, as well as dining and relaxation spots.

Sustained Land's partners in this project are Ho Lee Group, Kwong Lee Land and Penjuru Capital.