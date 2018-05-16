You are here

70% of apartments released in New Futura Phase 2 sold

Luxe Leonie Hill condo sells 21 of 30 units released over the weekend in its North Tower at an average S$3,500 psf
Wed, May 16, 2018 - 5:50 AM
yunitaso@sph.com.sg@YunitaOngBT

BT_20180516_YOFUTURA_3437464.jpg
A majority of the units during this second phase soft-launch were bought by PRs and foreigners, and these were the larger apartments of up to S$10 million each, said CDL.
FILE PHOTO

Singapore

LUXURY condo New Futura has seen 21 of 30 units released over the weekend at its 60-unit North Tower snapped up at an average selling price of over S$3,500 per square foot (psf), City Developments Limited (CDL) said in a statement on Tuesday.

A majority of the units

Real Estate

