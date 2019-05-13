70 units at The Woodleigh Residences sold to date

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
THE Woodleigh Residences has sold a total of 70 units following its launch weekend, said co-developers Japan-based Kajima Development and Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) on Sunday.
Many of the condominium units sold were two- and three-bedroom units, with prices starting
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg