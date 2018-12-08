You are here

Home > Real Estate

A 21st-century space in Edwardian clothes

Can an antique house ever be as green as new construction? One architect proved it was possible, using his own home
Sat, Dec 08, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20181208_EDWARD6_3638267.jpg
Mr Feldman redesigned the back of the house to facilitate indoor-outdoor living.
PHOTO: MATTHEW MILLMAN/THE NEW YORK TIMES

San Francisco

OVER the years, Jonathan Feldman and Lisa Lougee have bought and sold numerous houses.

"We thought of ourselves as serial flippers," said Feldman, 52, the founding partner of the San Francisco-based firm Feldman Architecture, where Lougee, 51, works as an interior designer. "It supplemented our struggling, fledging professional careers." But by 2011, Feldman Architecture had become more established and the couple had two daughters - Sasha, now 14, and Summer, 11 - and "we were tired of all the moving," he said.

That's when they heard about a remarkable property that was about to go on the market: a 1905 home on a quiet cul-de-sac terminating at the Presidio national park that sat on a 50-foot-wide lot - twice the width of most properties in the area.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"That meant it had outdoor space," Mr Feldman recalled. "We jokingly said we could have a farm in the city." "By San Francisco standards," he added, "it's decadent". The Edwardian house also offered an opportunity for Mr Feldman to experiment with some of his ideas about weaving green building systems into an existing - and, in this case, historic - structure.

"I'm always trying to convince my clients to push further in this way," he said. "So pushing on our own house was something I wanted to do." Concerned that there could be a bidding war, the couple made an offer before the house was officially on the market, without even setting foot inside.

"I knew that our plans would include an all-new foundation and all-new electrical, plumbing and systems, so I wasn't too afraid of what we'd discover," Mr Feldman said. "We made a pre-emptive offer that was a little bit aggressive."

The strategy worked, and they closed on the house for about US$2.9 million that September. Then the couple toiled on the design for a year and a half, discovering in the process that they had different ideas about exactly what the house should become.

"There was a debate about how modern to make it," said Mr Feldman, who is a committed modernist, while his wife's aesthetic is a little more traditional.

The biggest bone of contention, it turned out, was where to put the staircase.

Like most homes of the period, this one had a staircase near the entrance. Mr Feldman wanted to move the stairs toward the centre of the house, where they could be illuminated with skylights. That way, the entire floor plan could be opened up, bringing in more light everywhere. "I had a hard time with that in an Edwardian house," Ms Lougee said. "That set our project back several months. But eventually I came around, and I'm really glad I did." The new blackened-steel-and-glass staircase is now one of her favourite features. "Once we worked out the stair," she said, "we were so relieved to have come to an agreement that we were both willing to compromise" on things like the furnishings, where they split the difference, blending modern and traditional pieces, from a sleek B&B Italia sofa to antique bergères.

More windows, more light

Mr Feldman made several other significant changes to the house: He had the basement excavated so he could increase the ceiling there by 2 feet. He converted the attic to a home office and put in a dormer. He added windows along the side of the house to let in more light. And he completely redesigned the back to accommodate an open kitchen and family room with French doors opening out to the garden, where he and Bernard Trainor, the founding principal of the landscape architecture firm Ground Studio, overhauled the yard, introducing a slope so the basement could have walkout access.

Within the shell of the Edwardian structure, he also managed to create a 21st-century space with enough sustainable materials and features to earn a LEED Platinum certification from the US Green Building Council. Those features include a heat-recovery ventilation system that provides fresh air while recycling heat; a hydronic radiant-heating system that adds warmth underfoot and gets a boost from a roof-mounted, solar hot-water system; a large photovoltaic rooftop array that generates nearly as much electricity as the house consumes; and a Savant automation system that allows the couple to monitor energy capture and use.

And to cut down on the amount of water they consume, Mr Feldman installed a grey-water collection system that filters and recycles water from showers, sinks and the laundry, using it for irrigation and - after lengthy negotiations with the city's building inspector to gain permission - flushing toilets.

The contractors, Jeff King & Co, completed construction on the five-bedroom, 4,630-square-foot home in about a year and a half, at a cost of roughly US$650 a square foot, before the family moved in, in July 2014.

Almost immediately, they felt it necessary to reveal some of the home's secrets to their new neighbours.

"As soon as we moved in we had some bad drought years," Mr Feldman said, "and we had this beautiful, lush garden, while everyone else was letting their lawns and gardens die. We had to put up signs that said, 'This is irrigated with recycled water,' so people wouldn't get mad at us." NYTIMES

Real Estate

Unitholders vote not to wind up AIMS fund

Low Keng Huat's Q3 net profit down 60%

HDB to launch around 15,000 new flats in 2019

Kampung Admiralty project attracts international attention

HK tycoon Gordon Wu tunnelling out of public markets

Reits

Editor's Choice

Dec 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble disputes regulators' allegations of improper accounting

Dec 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Best World COO lauds new China strategy as share price surges

BT_20181208_PG1COVER_3637908.jpg
Dec 8, 2018
Brunch

Restricted Regime

Most Read

1 Singapore shares end lower on Wednesday
2 Stamford Tyres Q2 FY19 net profit sinks 98.8% on higher costs
3 KONE opens new regional headquarters in Singapore
4 MND cuts private housing supply for H1 2019 Government Land Sales Programme by about 20%
5 Singapore regulators won't let Noble re-list, citing potentially inflated assets

Must Read

Dec 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble disputes regulators' allegations of improper accounting

BT_20181208_NOBLE_3638539.jpg
Dec 8, 2018
Energy & Commodities

'I was vindicated a long time ago,' says Iceberg's Arnaud on Noble probe

Dec 8, 2018
Garage

British tycoon buys controlling stake in fintech Singapore Life

BT_20181208_SCAUTO_3638432.jpg
Dec 8, 2018
Transport

Homegrown SC Auto launches first made-in-Singapore bus to meet demand for coaches

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening