Alibaba fraternity stamps mark on top-end Singapore properties

Singapore
MEMBERS of the Alibaba fraternity are continuing to invest in Singapore's high-end residential property market.
Yu Yongfu, a member of the Alibaba Partnership, is understood to have bought a duplex penthouse unit at Hilltops, a freehold condominium in the Cairnhill area...
