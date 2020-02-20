You are here

Home > Real Estate

Apartment rents in HK sink to lowest in nearly 2 years

Thu, Feb 20, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Hong Kong 

APARTMENT rents in Hong Kong have dropped to the lowest in almost two years as people leave the city and home owners try to lease rather than sell.

Advertised residential prices on a per-square-foot basis are the least since March 2018, data from property agency Spacious showed. While the city's rents have been under pressure since anti-government protests started in the middle of 2019, the spreading novel coronavirus outbreak is also dampening demand.

"People with partners or spouses who are not working, or children who are not at school, they are relocating now for the time being," said Letizia Garcia Casalino, Colliers International's head of residential services.

In some instances, landlords are willing to offer tenants discounts as steep as 12 per cent from current levels, she said.

SEE ALSO

Hong Kong apartment rents sink to lowest in almost 2 years

The coronavirus outbreak is also weighing on secondary-market sentiment.

Even though home prices inched up 1 per cent between Jan 19 and Feb 9, according to the latest Centaline data, local media has been reporting on some transactions where home owners have sold at a loss.

Other home owners who are not keen on cutting their asking prices are instead trying to lease out their properties, increasing supply and adding to pressure on rents, said Matthew Hung, deputy regional sales manager at Centaline Property Agency.

"Some sellers don't want to let go of their property at a cheap price," he said. "They expect the disease will end soon and therefore they would rather rent the apartments out in the meantime." BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Higher costs seeping into supply chains with virus outbreak: OCBC

Easing Singapore property curbs not on radar: DPM Heng

Hong Kong's Teflon home prices are virus-proof

New York eyes luxury buildings in search for homeless fix

Homebuilder sentiment in US eases while staying near 20-year high

Spain tweaks the odds on Blackstone's property bet

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 20, 2020 12:16 AM
Government & Economy

Two Iranians die after testing positive for coronavirus

[DUBAI] Two Iranians have died in hospital after testing positive for the new coronavirus in the holy Shi'ite city...

Feb 19, 2020 11:32 PM
Government & Economy

Sanders surges to double digit lead: poll

[WASHINGTON] Bernie Sanders has surged to a double-digit lead over his rivals in the race for the Democratic...

Feb 19, 2020 11:15 PM
Government & Economy

Producer prices in US rise more than forecast on services

[WASHINGTON] A key measure of US producer prices rose more than forecast in January, suggesting some inflationary...

Feb 19, 2020 11:01 PM
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand introduces free parking at its malls during lunch, dinner hours

GOVERNMENT-LINKED landlord CapitaLand said on Wednesday that it's been running a free parking promotion at its malls...

Feb 19, 2020 10:56 PM
Stocks

US: Nasdaq hits record high at open on China stimulus hopes, drop in new virus cases

[NEW YORK] Nasdaq hit an all-time high at the open on Wednesday on signs of slowing coronavirus infections and...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly