ARA, Chelsfield acquire Manulife Centre in Singapore for S$555.5m

Singapore
ARA Asset Management and British property group Chelsfield have jointly acquired Manulife Centre at 51 Bras Basah Road for around S$555.5 million.
That's about S$2,305 per square feet for the 11-storey commercial building with a net lettable area of over 241,000 sq ft.
