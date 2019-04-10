Ascott bags contracts to manage 14 properties across 8 countries

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
CAPITALAND's serviced residence arm The Ascott Ltd has secured contracts to manage 14 properties with over 2,000 units across eight countries, the group announced on Tuesday. The countries include China, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand and Saudi Arabia.
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg